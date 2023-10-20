The Gaza Conflict Puts Israel’s Natural Gas Future At Risk

When it discovered the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields offshore in the Mediterranean’s Levant Basin, Israel gained lots of regional diplomatic leverage overnight. Soon, it would (and did) have gas, both for domestic use and export, giving it a status it had never known before. Tel Aviv has used that gas to build powerful relations in the region, and relations have been on a path toward normalization ever since. In 2022, Israel signed a gas deal with Egypt for natural gas exports to Europe. Israel is currently in talks with Greece and…