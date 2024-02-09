The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets

The geopolitical risk premium returned to oil markets this week after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer and bombed Rafah. Friday, February 9th, 2024The geopolitical risk premium kicked back in big time this week after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer in Gaza and bombed the border city of Rafah, making it increasingly unlikely that the upcoming weeks would see any de-escalation of tensions in Gaza. Relatively bearish calls from the US Energy Information Administration, saying that US crude output is unlikely to surpass the current level of…