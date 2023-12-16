The Global Battle for Influence Over Latin America’s Energy Industry

In recent years, China has been becoming more involved in Latin America’s energy sector as it expands its mining and other energy-related operations across the region. Meanwhile, over the last year, the U.S. has been looking to Latin America to establish regional energy ties and supply chains to reduce its reliance on Asia, particularly China. But which power is gaining the most traction in the region and will there be any definite winner at the end of the battle? China has been gradually deepening its economic and security ties with…