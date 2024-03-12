The Global North And South’s Fight For LNG Energy Security Is Set To Intensify

Following the huge reduction in Russian pipelined gas to Europe following 24 February 2022’s invasion of Ukraine, liquefied natural gas (LNG) has become the swing emergency energy supply for many of the developed countries that comprise the Global North, led by the U.S. In fact, despite several new gas initiatives launched across Europe since then that have reduced overall gas demand from the continent, as analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order, European LNG imports are still at similar levels to those throughout…