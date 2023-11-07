The Growing Energy Footprint Of The Information Economy

Back in 2009 I wrote a piece entitled “The unbearable lightness of information.” Since then the information economy has become ever more resource intensive. Examples include Bitcoin, the widely recognized digital-only currency, which, as it turns out, consumes about as much electricity as the nation of Norway each year. (Why a currency with no physical bills should weigh so heavily on the energy system is explained in the same linked piece.) Data centers and data transmission networks account for between 2 and 3 percent of global electricity consumption.…