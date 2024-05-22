The Harsh Truth About Space Mining and Direct Air Capture

The dictionary doesn’t quite do justice to the word “boondoggle” according to author Dmitri Orlov, best known for his book Reinventing Collapse. A contemporary boondoggle must not only be wasteful, it should, if possible, also create additional problems that can only be addressed by yet more boondoggles. (This does NOT preclude boondoggles from being profitable for certain insiders.) In Orlov’s universe, such boondoggles dissipate the wealth and vitality of a society until it collapses. But if executed properly, boondoggles…