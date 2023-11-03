The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

Israel shot down a Houthi missile over the Red Sea on Monday, employing its Arrow aerial defense system. This follows the US Navy’s shooting down of Houthi missiles fired toward Israel on October 18. The question now is whether the Houthis are ready to jump into the fray as Hamas allies and risk a full-on return to the Yemen battlefield of the Saudis. Such a move would threaten the Saudi-Iran rapprochement. There has been some escalation of Houthi activity in Yemen since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, particularly with the…