The Houthis Are Expanding Their Reach

This week saw the Iran-backed Houthis expand their reach, hitting six vessels in three seas, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. Prior to this, the Houthis had not managed to reach as far as the Mediterranean, which is a rather troubling development for the West. The attacks came only days after a Houthi spokesman warned of a new campaign targeting vessels heading to Israel from the Mediterranean. The Houthis also threatened to broaden attacks further in the Indian Ocean. This coincides with a meeting between Pentagon officials…