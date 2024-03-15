The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

1. US Natural Gas Production Is Suffering but Hopes for a Swift Rebound in 2025 – Cash prices of Henry Hub plunged to their lowest since the early 1990s as mild weather and high gas inventory levels sent the US benchmark spiraling down, with next-day prices moving around $1.24-1.25 per mmBtu this week. – With the prompt physical market also seeing deviations such as Waha spot prices trading negative again, futures prices saw only a minor downside and rebounded later in the week to $1.75 per mmBtu. – A number of gas producers is increasing their…