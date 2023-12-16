The International Race for Biofuel Dominance Is Heating Up

Biofuel is growing in popularity worldwide as governments and private companies look for alternative fuels to power their transport, shipping, and aviation sectors. Several new developments have been announced that will grow the production capacity of several countries and will likely drive down prices, as higher investments lead to mass production and greater technological innovation. Canada, the U.S., and the EU all hope to become biofuel powerhouses, as they promote policies and encourage funding to support sectoral growth. In December,…