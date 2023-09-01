The Largest Threat To The Solar Industry

1. Gabon Coup Roils West African Markets, Avoiding Disruptions So Far- The second coup in Africa in a month, the military takeover in Gabon that ended the Bongo family’s 56-year rule in the country, has for the first time impacted an OPEC producer. – According to sources on the ground, the new leadership under Gen Brice Oligui Nguema is not touching Gabonese production and does not want to disrupt exports, yet stocks of producers such as Maurel & Prom (EPA:MAU) or BW Energy (OSL:BWE) all fell this week. – Oil exports from Gabon have soared…