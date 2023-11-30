The Last 6 Months Have Been Devastating For U.S. Clean Energy Stocks

While the U.S. government continues to try and micromanage markets and subsidize their virtue signaling preferences, 5% interest rates have been busy offering up a reality check to the Biden administration’s green energy pipe dream. That pipe dream is, of course, that green energy companies could survive in an environment where rates are high; also referred to as an environment where you actually have to turn a consistent profit and generate cash to survive. According to a new Bloomberg report, that’s just too much reality for some clean…