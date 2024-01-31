The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The oil and gas fracking industry has delivered massive growth in oil and gas output over the last decade and a half. Starting in 2008 with about 1 mm BOPD from shale reservoirs, the industry has battled inefficiency, an adverse political environment, and low prices during that time to now produce in excess of 9.6 mm BOPD. For those who are interested, I discussed how technology had played a key role in this success in an OilPrice Special Report, The Future of Oil and Gas. This growth hasn’t come without costs. From its earliest days, this…