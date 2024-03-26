The Long and Winding Road to EU Accession

Earlier in March, the European Commission sent over the so-called “negotiation framework” for Ukraine and Moldova to European Union member states for approval. The 19-page-document, seen by RFE/RL, covers both countries as they so far are paired in the EU enlargement process and outlines the basic principles of European Union accession talks. One Ukrainian official described it to me as “very broad,” adding that “as of now, it causes no concerns to us as there is nothing particularly good or bad in it.” That appears to be a fair description as…