The Minerals That China, the EU, and the US Deem Critical to National Security

Governments formulate lists of critical minerals according to their industrial requirements and strategic evaluations of supply risks. Over the last decade, minerals like nickel, copper, and lithium have been on these lists and deemed essential for clean technologies like EV batteries and solar and wind power. Visual Capitalist’s Bruno Venditti and Zach Aboulazm created the following graphic, using data from IRENA and the U.S. Department of Energy, to identify which minerals are essential to China, the United States, and the…