03 Apr, 24

The Next Gold Rush: Lithium Surge Creates New Investment Opportunities

UncategorizedNo Comments

The U.S. doubled imports of lithium-ion batteries for the third consecutive year in 2022, and with EV demand growing yearly, U.S. lithium mines must ramp up production or rely on other nations for their supply of refined lithium. To determine if the domestic U.S. lithium opportunity can meet demand, Visual Capitalist partnered with EnergyX to determine how much lithium sits within U.S. borders.  U.S. Lithium Projects The most crucial measure of a lithium mine’s potential is the quantity that can be extracted from the source. Related: Cesium…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.