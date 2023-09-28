The Next Hurdle In Armenia And Azerbaijan’s Contentious Negotiations

Negotiations over a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan are continuing, even as refugees continue to stream into Armenia following Azerbaijan’s military assault on the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last week. Senior advisers to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on September 26 in Brussels, in preparation for a potential meeting between the leaders themselves in Spain on October 5. A peace deal could — at least on paper — put to rest the decades-old conflict between the two sides. But…