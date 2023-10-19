The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

Mergers in the U.S. shale patch have continued through the course of 2023 as companies jockey for assets that will fill in gaps in their acreage base. Two key basins have been the focus of much of this activity. I refer to the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford, each of which has attributes that draw the interested eyes of companies with strong balance sheets and cash to spend. This article continues a series I started back in August, with this OilPrice article where the recent activity by Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) in the Eagle Ford snapping…