The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

In the coming months, Europe’s energy crisis may take a dramatic turn. As Europe realizes the full risk of relying on foreign oil and gas, it could soon find relief coming from an unexpected source. That’s because, after years of leaning on cheap Russian gas, geopolitical shifts have changed the equation. Both the war in Ukraine and simple economics have forced the EU to pivot from strict green energy policies. The Wall Street Journal reports, “Europe cuts addiction to Russian oil.” And The Washington Post announced…