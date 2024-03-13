13 Mar, 24

The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

UncategorizedNo Comments

In the coming months, Europe’s energy crisis may take a dramatic turn.  As Europe realizes the full risk of relying on foreign oil and gas, it could soon find relief coming from an unexpected source. That’s because, after years of leaning on cheap Russian gas, geopolitical shifts have changed the equation. Both the war in Ukraine and simple economics have forced the EU to pivot from strict green energy policies. The Wall Street Journal reports, “Europe cuts addiction to Russian oil.”  And The Washington Post announced…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.