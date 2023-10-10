The Oil Industry And OPEC Will Attend COP28 Climate Summit

Representatives from the oil industry and from OPEC will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai next month, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. “The oil industry will be at COP and we will be there,” Al Ghais said at an energy event in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as carried by Reuters. OPEC’s secretary general will also attend the climate summit, he said. “I hope all voices will be at the table at COP28,” Al Ghais said. COP28 President-Designate is Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber,…