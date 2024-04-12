The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled… For Now.

The recent oil price rally was held back this week by rising inventories and concerns that the Fed may postpone its interest rate cuts, but geopolitical risks could yet spark another upward movement.Friday, April 12th 2024Inventory builds in the US, red-hot inflation numbers that may postpone the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, and Iran’s attempts to play down the risk of an attack on Israel helped to slow down the recent oil price rally. On Friday morning, Brent was trading above $90 per barrel and there is plenty of…