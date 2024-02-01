01 Feb, 24

The Paradox of Prosperity: Canada’s Oil Sands Undermine Climate Pledges

Despite embracing a green transition through the introduction of ambitious climate pledges, Canada continues to produce large quantities of highly polluting oil sands. Oil production has long contributed to Canada’s economy and the oil-producing province of Alberta continues to rely heavily on the industry for jobs and revenue. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly stated his commitment to decarbonisation and Canada’s renewable energy industry, which appears to be at odds with the country’s oil sands production.…

