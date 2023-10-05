The Permian Oil Boom Isn’t Over Just Yet

The Permian has more oil in place to allow output growth for the next few years, Occidental’s president and CEO Vicki Hollub said this week, commenting on mounting concerns among analysts that well productivity in the top oil-producing U.S. shale basin is dropping off. “Well, we’ve seen continuing improvement in our oil well productivity and so we haven’t seen a drop off,” Hollub said at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, as carried by Reuters. While there has been a degradation of productivity with some…