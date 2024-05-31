The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

In a landmark move for the Canadian financial markets, Coastal GasLink LP, partially owned by KKR & Co., is set to initiate the largest corporate bond deal in Canada’s history. The pipeline project, located in Western Canada, is preparing to issue up to C$4 billion ($2.9 billion) in bonds to refinance its existing construction debt. This unprecedented offering is scheduled for early June, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Coastal GasLink project, a 416-mile natural gas pipeline, has faced significant challenges since its inception…