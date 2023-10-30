The Political And Economic Implications Of The EV Transition

This essay is based on the opening remarks delivered at a recent SOHO Forum Debate on electric vehicles. If we could imagine a time machine bringing to New York City, an American citizen from the 19th century, odds are the one thing that would seem the most amazing about our time would be the proliferation of the personal automobile. Big buildings, big cities, roads, nighttime illumination would all be imaginable, even if different looking and greater in scale. But the one thing radically different about modern daily life is the convenience and…