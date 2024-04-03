03 Apr, 24

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

Shortly after Canada evicted Chinese investors from certain critical minerals assets, the U.S. Department of Defense began developing its own AI program to estimate critical mineral prices and predict supplies as it pushes to jumpstart U.S. production that is essential to long-term national and energy security.  North America is at a critical junction, and the ground beneath Case Lake in northeastern Ontario holds the prospect of helping to secure one mineral in particular—the lack of which poses a significant security problem. …

