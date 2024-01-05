The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

Angola is planning to maintain oil production above 1 million barrels daily, which is why it left OPEC, the natural resources minister of the West African country has revealed. The second-largest OPEC producer on the continent quit the cartel at the end of last year, surprising many observers of OPEC policies. “This organization no longer aligns with Angola’s values and interests,” Diamantino Azevedo, minister of natural resources, said this week, as quoted by Bloomberg. He added that OPEC had assigned “production quotas challenging…