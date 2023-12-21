The Remarkable Rise of Qatar as a Diplomatic Powerhouse

Qatar remains by far the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Middle East, and one of the top three in the world, together with the U.S. and Australia. Alongside this, though, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, it has accomplished something of a geopolitical miracle. It has overcome extraordinary odds to become the most trusted mediator in the region by both sides of the geopolitical divide – the U.S. and its allies on the one side, and the China-Russia axis and its allies on the other. It has…