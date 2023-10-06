The Revival Of Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Emboldening Maduro

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Amid an easing of sanctions on Venezuela and Chevron’s return to production, Maduro is taking advantage of the situation to quash his opponents. This week, he issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom he has accused of embezzling state oil money. Guaido is living in exile in Miami at present and is recognized by Washington as the rightful leader of Venezuela. As the push and pull continues, however, now that certain doors have been opened, Brazil’s state-run Petrobras is also…