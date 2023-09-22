The Shipping Fuel Of The Future

1. Cushing Premia Soar as Rock-Solid Demand and Low Stocks Put Pressure on WTI- The price of the US light sweet benchmark West Texas Intermediate, sold for delivery at Cushing, Oklahoma, saw a meteoric rise in physical premia as the oil market suspects one company of bidding its price up. – The Cushing price of WTI soared to a $1.3 per barrel premium vs. the next month this week, the highest since November 2022, indicating very tight supply in the heartland of the US oil industry. – Reportedly, it is Atlantic Trading and Marketing, the US trading…