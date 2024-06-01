The Taliban’s Unrecognized Government Is Expanding Its Diplomatic Reach

No country in the world formally recognizes the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, where the extremist group seized power in 2021. But some countries operate embassies in Kabul and have accepted diplomats appointed by the Taliban, which controls Afghan missions in some 14 nations in the region. Russia is the latest country that is set to expand diplomatic ties with the militants. Moscow appears poised to delist the Taliban from its list of terrorist groups.”This could be a step toward the Taliban gaining regional legitimacy,” said Graeme…