The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The oil industry is quite familiar with the concept of a “Peak Oil Supply,” but many find it hard to believe that there is another side of the coin: “Peak Oil Demand.” The idea of declining oil demand may seem confusing, especially in the context of global economic and population growth. This article will examine why the concept of peak oil supply failed to materialize and why one should believe the concept of peak oil demand will materialize. The question that arises is, why didn’t peak oil supply materialize…