The True Cost of Abandoning the Gold Standard

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog, We all know the problem with fiat currency: the temptation to print more currency is irresistible, but ultimately destructive. Money in all its forms attracts quasi-religious beliefs and convictions. This makes it difficult to discuss with anything resembling objectivity. But given the centrality of money (and its sibling, greed) in human affairs, let’s press on and ask: would returning to the Gold Standard (i.e. gold as money / gold-backed currency) resolve our most pressing monetary problems?…