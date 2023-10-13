The U.S. Allocates $7 Billion Of Grants To Hydrogen Production Hubs

The U.S. Administration announced on Friday it had selected seven regional hubs for hydrogen production that would receive a total of $7 billion in grants to produce hydrogen, as part of President Biden’s goal to boost the clean hydrogen economy and decarbonize industries. Projects in the seven selected hubs will include several ways of hydrogen production, including the so-called green hydrogen from water electrolysis using renewable electricity, the ‘pink’ hydrogen using nuclear electricity for electrolysis, and the ‘blue…