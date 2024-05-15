The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

The U.S. has been investing heavily in boosting its battery storage capacity and developing its electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing capabilities, and it seems that it has paid off as the country is now home to several massive battery projects with many more in the pipeline. Since the introduction of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the most far-reaching U.S. climate policy to date, public and private investment in battery storage has soared, as the country strives for a green transition. One of the biggest…