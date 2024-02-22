The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto Emissions in 2023

Crypto companies worldwide have carried out mining and trading activities relatively unchecked in recent years, as governments have dragged their feet in establishing adequate regulations to manage the sector. Meanwhile, many companies have been using vast amounts of energy to power the activities required to mine crypto, as demand for the digital currency has steadily increased. The U.S. is now taking legal steps to punish companies that have abused their position of economic power. However, the lack of regulation shows the need to develop a clear…