The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

The U.S. is fighting to become one of the biggest microchip producers in the world in pursuit of taking a leading role in the global green transition. While China continues to dominate the microchip space, several policies spurring green development, technological innovation, and manufacturing are pushing the U.S. ever closer to meeting its microchip production goals. Semiconductors are a vital component in everyday life, used to power smartphones, radios, TVs, computers, video games, medical equipment, and many more devices. The U.S., understandably,…