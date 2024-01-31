The U.S. Is Preparing to Reimpose Sanctions on Venezuela

The United States has ordered all U.S. entities involved in business relations with Venezuelan miner Minerven to start unwinding these relations ahead of a return to a sanction regime in April, after the six-month sanction relief agreed in October 2023 expires. The move follows threats by Washington that it will reimpose sanctions on Caracas if the Maduro government does not stick to its promise to hold democratic elections. Since that government instead confirmed a ban on the opposition candidate, Maria Corina Machado, the U.S. had to…