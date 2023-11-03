The U.S. May Reimpose Sanctions On Venezuela

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict While Israel’s Tamar gas field remains shut down due to the conflict with Hamas, Israeli gas flows to Egypt have now resumed (according to Bloomberg sources) from the country’s larger offshore field, Leviathan. Leviathan is used to meet domestic Israeli demand, which has now reportedly been met, freeing up supply for export to Egypt. Washington has slapped partial sanctions on the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise for funneling oil revenues to the Myanmar military regime. Sanctions will come…