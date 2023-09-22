The U.S. Navy Is Reviving A Top Secret Surveillance Network

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Poland’s state-run refiner is using strategic reserves to artificially keep diesel prices low. It’s selling diesel that it has imported at prices below what it paid, forcing private refiners to stop selling to avoid selling at a loss. The hefty subsidizing has pushed prices down between 8% and 12% while global prices rise and comes just before the October elections. Lower prices at the pump will aid the Law and Justice party that is currently in power. In response to rising threats from China over…