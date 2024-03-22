The U.S. to Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict With his campaign for re-election in full swing, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has managed to get lawmakers to approve the creation of a new state out of Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region, where ExxonMobil and partners have discovered 11 billion barrels of oil to date. This is likely another empty campaign stunt on the part of Maduro. Maduro also stepped up his campaign to destroy the opposition ahead of elections, ordering the arrest of nine more opposition figures this week, making the total of arrests…