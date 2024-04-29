The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

With an enabling regulatory environment, a world-class legal system, multifarious global connections and access to incredible talent and skills, the Square Mile is perfectly placed to help the Gulf nations achieve their green ambitions, says Michael Mainelli The majestic Arabian oryx, the national animal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), isn’t just a symbol of resilience in the harshest of climates. Having been brought back from the brink of extinction through domestic and cross-border initiatives, the oryx represents a growing and genuine…