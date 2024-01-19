The UK Exports 80% of Its Crude Oil

As much as 80% of the crude oil produced in the UK section of the North Sea is getting exported, The Guardian has reported, citing research from Global Witness. The report suggests that the fact could be used to pressure the government into rethinking its plan to boost oil and gas production in the North Sea in order to enhance the country’s energy security—as stated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year. Per the report, over the last twenty years the rate of exports for UK oil had gone up from 60% to 80%. In part, at least, this…