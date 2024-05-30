The UK Is Ramping Up Its Nuclear Energy Ambitions

The U.K. government has ambitious plans for the rapid expansion of the country’s nuclear energy sector, with two nuclear plants slated for the next decade, and discussions around a third. EDF’s Hinkley Point C in Somerset and Sizewell C in Suffolk have both been approved by the government, expected to support the U.K.’s transition away from fossil fuels to greener alternatives in line with national climate pledges. The U.K. government has announced ambitious nuclear plans in recent years, aiming for the biggest expansion…