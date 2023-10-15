The UK Needs A Public Buy-In Into The Energy Transition

The celebrated Scottish poet, Rabbie Burns, famously said that “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”. Viewed by many as prescient, my hope is that his words don’t prove accurate, particularly since the 2015 Paris Agreement has seen governments and companies outlining plans to transition society to net zero carbon by 2050. Many countries followed the UK’s lead in laying out plans to legislate for net zero. Yet we now seem to be, in some areas, completely stalled, and in others winding our plans back. This…