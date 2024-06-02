The Ukraine War Has Transformed Global Grain Trade

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the temporary blockage of its Black Sea ports have redirected the flow of grain from “the world’s breadbasket”. One of the world’s leading producers of wheat, corn and vegetable oils, Ukraine shipped much of its grain internationally prior to the war, with seven of the 10 most important destination markets for Ukrainian grain exports in 2021 located in Asia and North Africa (eight when including Turkey). When the war suddenly stopped the flow of Ukrainian grain, food commodity prices surged to unprecedented…