The Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Is Booming Again

“For batteries to play the ultimate backup system, we’re so far away from that it’s not funny. To really make the vision that we like to get to, a highly decarbonized electric system, you’re going to have to have batteries deployed in many orders of magnitude beyond what we have now.” This grim reality was exposed by Jim Robb, President and CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC), in 2021 shortly after the infamous Texas power grid failure as he lamented the country’s limited power backup system. Robb’s…