The War for Profitability Within the Wind Industry

The wind energy industry has fallen into a rut, as several major companies have been plagued with setbacks due to supply chain and quality control issues. Now, wind energy majors are looking to reshape their business to ensure that they can become profitable fast. As countries around the globe transition to green, these companies have a major role to play in developing renewable energy operations, however, they will have to prove they are up to the job after experiencing performance and profitability issues during the post-pandemic period. Several…