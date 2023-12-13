The West Moves To Secure Further Emergency LNG Supplies

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the race has been on to secure as much of the world’s regular liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies as possible to compensate for lost energy supplies from the global gas and oil powerhouse. LNG requires much less infrastructure for delivery than gas delivered through a pipeline, meaning not only that it costs a buyer less to establish the facilities needed to benefit from a regular LNG supply but also that quantities can be increased and decreased at very short notice. It can also…