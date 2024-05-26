The World’s Big Bus Electrification Plan

Buses could overtake passenger cars when it comes to EV adoption, as countries worldwide race to make their public transport greener to support decarbonisation efforts. In addition, reports have found that shifting away from a reliance on private vehicles to shared public transport could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to two-thirds per passenger, per kilometre. Therefore, recent estimates suggest that global public transport capacity needs to double by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement climate aims. As the demand for electric cars…